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Why Did Trump Pick Mike Pence As His Running Mate and What Does Steve Bannon Think About the VP Weasel?
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452 views • January 08, 2021
I just left this comment on a blog talking about Trump calling off his Election Fight: "Does this mean that Q's predictions go into the dumpster fire now as well? Hollywood just ordered 10,000 new three year old's from the Clinton Foundation. Too bad Trump got taken out by the Deep State. America has lost her democracy and She is now a Banana Republic. I can't believe this happened. They truly don't need Elections. President's are SELECTED, not Elected. So True. So Shameful."
I am working on a video about Mike Pence and why he was placed as Donald Trump's Vice President. Donald Trump was infiltrated from the start of his Presidency and now we know how compromised Trump was straight out of the 2016 Election. They may be all playing on the same team. We will soon find out. January 20th will tell. My new video on Pence and his Past will be out Friday or Saturday. Peace out.
Mirrored from The Intercept YouTube Channel: "The Danger of President Mike Pence"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHuAySPFAdU
This interview originally aired on October 25, 2017.
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I am working on a video about Mike Pence and why he was placed as Donald Trump's Vice President. Donald Trump was infiltrated from the start of his Presidency and now we know how compromised Trump was straight out of the 2016 Election. They may be all playing on the same team. We will soon find out. January 20th will tell. My new video on Pence and his Past will be out Friday or Saturday. Peace out.
Mirrored from The Intercept YouTube Channel: "The Danger of President Mike Pence"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xHuAySPFAdU
This interview originally aired on October 25, 2017.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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