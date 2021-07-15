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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1776 - Rosalie Cook - Report #2
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0 view • July 15, 2021
Rosalie had just finished filling a prescription at a Houston,TX Walgreens and was getting into her car, when Lewis, a felon with 67 prior arrests who was out on 2 felony bonds, stabbed her in the chest. He then took her car keys and was attempting to start her car, when a police officer drove up and ordered him out of the vehicle. Lewis charged at the officer and was subsequently shot twice. Lewis died at the scene, while Rosalie died later at the hospital.
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