BIG PHARMA & FAUCI - MAKING BILLION$ - KILLING MILLIONS

ANR Chief Editor, Jamie McIntyre explains how seemingly intelligent people, are still buying the COVID SCAM and somehow think, that not taking a quackzinne, is a higher risk then injecting the worlds most deadliest experimental drugs, disguised as a COVID vaccine, that’s killing almost 100 a day in Australia alone. And why most can’t assess risk, and foolishly think the unvaccinated are going to die ,as they get the most deadliest bio weapon injected into them, that there is no antidote to, or guarantee they can be saved, and kills most before they can take a 3rd booster, yet Pfizer has a 4th coming just in case the first 3 don’t kill most. So many will regret their I’ll informed decision and how even so-called thought leaders like Jordan Peterson fell for the COVID SCAM.



FAIR USE:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.



TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in