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Who is Supposed to Keep the Feds in Check?
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141 views • January 08, 2022
Who is responsible for keeping the federal government within the limits of the Constitution? It’s definitely not about somehow magically getting the feds to limit their own power. Hear what leading founders and old revolutionaries had to say.
Path to Liberty: January 8, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: January 8, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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