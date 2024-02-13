Therapeutic Touch… Is this really the laying on of hands?

Therapeutic touch, also known as healing touch, is more commonly seen in the hospitals among doctors and nurses… this treatment is quite deceiving. Now spreading among the general public, many christians believe it provides real healing, “A laying on of hands” as taught in the Bible. But, is that really what the Bible teaches?
#reiki #healing #christian #Jesus
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.