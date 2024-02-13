Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Therapeutic Touch… Is this really the laying on of hands?
channel image
Last Day Deceptions
18 Subscribers
45 views
Published Yesterday

Therapeutic touch, also known as healing touch, is more commonly seen in the hospitals among doctors and nurses… this treatment is quite deceiving. Now spreading among the general public, many christians believe it provides real healing, “A laying on of hands” as taught in the Bible. But, is that really what the Bible teaches?


#reiki #healing #christian #Jesus


https://youtu.be/Lf8AApbUV2U

Keywords
conspiracy theoriesgodjesushealingyogadivinationsdagenesishomeopathyreikiworshipself improvementtcmmeditation musicayurvedaguided meditationhealing musicchiropractic medicinedark deception

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket