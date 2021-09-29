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Joe Biden Staged COVID Booster On Fake White House
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76 views • September 29, 2021
Biden received a COVID booster shot in front of a live television audience — in a soundstage with a fake White House backdrop.
After delivering a speech Monday about his administration’s booster shot rollout, Biden stepped from the podium to a nearby chair with a mockup White House background behind him, and took the booster shot on live TV.
After delivering a speech Monday about his administration’s booster shot rollout, Biden stepped from the podium to a nearby chair with a mockup White House background behind him, and took the booster shot on live TV.
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