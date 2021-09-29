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Joe Biden Staged COVID Booster On Fake White House
realthingtv
realthingtv
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76 views • September 29, 2021
Biden received a COVID booster shot in front of a live television audience — in a soundstage with a fake White House backdrop.

After delivering a speech Monday about his administration’s booster shot rollout, Biden stepped from the podium to a nearby chair with a mockup White House background behind him, and took the booster shot on live TV.
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fake white housefake stage
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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