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Crematorium Staff - Over 60% Died at Home!!
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694 views • February 15, 2020
This was a phone call from a citizen journalist, posing as a government worker, to the main crematorium in Wuhan. Voices are altered so the Communist Government will not be able to trace the people speaking. ...people are losing their composure; and minds in some cases... China is in Chaos!!!!!
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