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John Oliver on Tucker Carlson (Gavin McInnes DESTROYS all of John Oliver's arguments)
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131 views • March 26, 2021
Millions of people watch in awe as John Oliver "decodes" Tucker's "hateful" rhetoric which is really a pathetic ad hominem attack drenched in guilt by association. All cats are Nazis. All dogs are Nazis. Therefore, all dogs are cats. The irony is, after claiming that agreeing with bigots makes you a bigot, he agrees with David Duke. They're not sending their best.
Gavin McInnes DESTROYS all of John Oliver's jokes, criticisms & arguments
Gavin McInnes DESTROYS all of John Oliver's jokes, criticisms & arguments
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