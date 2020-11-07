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BA. MMS PREMEASURED DRY MIX AND CONDENSED MIX: For sending via mail or long-term SHTF storage
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429 views • November 07, 2020
Here I show you how to premix the sodium chlorite in dry flakes to either send in the mail or store in an emergency kit for future use. I also show how much Hydrochloric Acid to store in bottles in CONDENSED form. When you are ready to start using the two bottles, just add diluted water according to the measurements I show and thoroughly mix the two bottles (short mixing for HCL and about 15-20 minutes for NaClO2).
Spreadsheet link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
Spreadsheet link:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
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