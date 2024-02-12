Men Need to Hear About Christ-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON- FEB 11 2024

The Burden of the Bible Is Christ, and the Burden of the Apostle Paul Was Also to Preach Christ and Him Crucified. The Power of the Cross Includes: Delivering Us From the Curse of the Law; Delivering Us From This World; Giving Us the Holy Spirit and the Fruit of the Spirit.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.