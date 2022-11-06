Gekirindan (1995, Arcade)

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Gekirindan (逆鱗弾, roughly "History of the Imperial Wrath") is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Taito. It was also released for the Saturn.
There are six characters available, each with individual ship, firing patterns and bombs, but three characters can only be chosen by the second player (who in return cannot choose the three characters for the first player).