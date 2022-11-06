Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gekirindan (1995, Arcade)
14 views
channel image
FuerstBitmarck
Published 19 days ago |

Gekirindan (逆鱗弾, roughly "History of the Imperial Wrath") is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by Taito. It was also released for the Saturn.

There are six characters available, each with individual ship, firing patterns and bombs, but three characters can only be chosen by the second player (who in return cannot choose the three characters for the first player).

Keywords
arcade gameshotemuptatio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket