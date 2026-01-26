'Rona Shots Turned Human Bodies Into Transmitters

The Human Antenna documentary might be the most mind-blowing report we have ever seen on the COVID vaccine.

If you took the shot, your body is acting as a transmitter.

One of the most eye-opening scenes from the trailer shows signals being received.

The signals are coming from underground — from corpses in the graveyard.

People who had taken the shot are now dead, but still sending a signal.





Redacted News (26 January 2026)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/GSJ2GHI_AdM

https://rumble.com/v74skq6-titles-havana-syndrome-is-much-bigger-than-you-know-and-its-shocking.html

https://youtu.be/GSJ2GHI_AdM