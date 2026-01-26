'Rona Shots Turned Human Bodies Into Transmitters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Human Antenna documentary might be the most mind-blowing report we have ever seen on the COVID vaccine.
If you took the shot, your body is acting as a transmitter.
One of the most eye-opening scenes from the trailer shows signals being received.
The signals are coming from underground — from corpses in the graveyard.
People who had taken the shot are now dead, but still sending a signal.
Redacted News (26 January 2026)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GSJ2GHI_AdM
https://rumble.com/v74skq6-titles-havana-syndrome-is-much-bigger-than-you-know-and-its-shocking.html