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The Power to Declare War: An Introduction
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40 views • August 18, 2021
Only Congress has the power to “declare war.” But how it’s used today has almost no resemblance to the original, legal meaning in the Constitution.
Path to Liberty: August 18, 2021
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Path to Liberty: August 18, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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