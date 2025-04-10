Massive Spiral Structures Found Under Giza Pyramids, Advanced Ancient Societies w/ Jay Anderson





Follow and support my work on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Get Native Path Collagen's special bundle opportunity with up to 45% off at https://lovenativepath.com/Sarah

*

Buy Retatrutide - Peptide more powerful and safer than Ozempic - Dramatically and safely lose weight: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Maintain Muscle while losing weight - Buy 5-Amino 1MQ at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/5-amino-1mq-50mg-capsules-60/?ref=vbWRE3J - Use code "sarah" to save 10%

*

Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

Leela Quantum Upgrade: Learn about at https://quantumupgrade.io/?ref=sarah - use code sarah15 to get a 15 day free trial

*

Leela Q: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop - use code sarah10 to save 10%

*

Join Leela's Telegram group to learn more about Quantum energy, and more! https://t.me/+DTmN1povJB02NmI0

*

Egyptian pyramid expert Jay Anderson of Project Unity joins the program to explain the incredible underground structures discovered beneath the Giza pyramids. He shares how these hidden chambers were uncovered and discusses their possible purposes—suggesting a far more advanced ancient civilization than mainstream historians and archaeologists typically acknowledge. Backed by compelling evidence, Anderson challenges conventional narratives and opens the door to a deeper understanding of humanity’s true past.

You can learn more about Jay Anderson and his work by following Project Unity on YouTube, Rumble, or X (formerly Twitter).

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further



