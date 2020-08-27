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High School Today | Popp Culture
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151 views • August 27, 2020
Ever since some a-hole decided we needed a federal "Department of Education," no one is getting educated.
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Purchase "The Bro Next Door" on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources:
The “Complete Gender List”
http://genderfluidsupport.tumblr.com/gender
http://www.healthmap.org/site/diseasedaily/article/update-venezuela-first-polio-outbreak-nearly-30-years-61418
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/think-global-school/students-should-collabora_b_6707748.html
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/ed58/52794a255188beee1ea49c5af54399299557.pdf
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/01/masculinity-male-vulnerability-isnt-virtue/?target=topic&;tid=6458
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/ironshrink/201603/stop-saying-there-are-no-good-men-if-you-want-good-man
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/politics/a19046540/how-to-stop-toxic-masculinity-raise-boys-to-embrace-femininity/
https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2017/08/why-men-are-the-new-college-minority/536103/
https://www.tolerance.org/magazine/toxic-masculinity-is-bad-for-everyone-why-teachers-must-disrupt-gender-norms-every-day
http://behaviorismandmentalhealth.com/2016/10/27/adhd-a-destructive-psychiatric-hoax/
https://www.webmd.com/add-adhd/childhood-adhd/news/20040915/study-confirms-adhd-is-more-common-in-boys
https://www.cchrint.org/2015/12/09/how-adhd-became-a-multi-billion-dollar-industry/
https://www.wnd.com/2003/12/22161/
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/army-lowers-standards-female-infantrymen/
https://www.njtvonline.org/news/uncategori..
Offend some snowflakes at InvisibleHandFashion.com
Use the coupon code SPACEGHOST to save 10%!
Purchase "The Bro Next Door" on Amazon!
https://www.amazon.com/Bro-Next-Door-Erotic-Life/dp/1546331190
Book 2 of "The Jericho Files" is here!
Get Popp's second psychic thriller on paperback or eBook today!
https://www.amazon.com/Showdown-Book-Two-Jericho-Files/dp/B08CWM7LLJ
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OKW5LabMcxGi/
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources:
The “Complete Gender List”
http://genderfluidsupport.tumblr.com/gender
http://www.healthmap.org/site/diseasedaily/article/update-venezuela-first-polio-outbreak-nearly-30-years-61418
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/think-global-school/students-should-collabora_b_6707748.html
https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/ed58/52794a255188beee1ea49c5af54399299557.pdf
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/01/masculinity-male-vulnerability-isnt-virtue/?target=topic&;tid=6458
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/ironshrink/201603/stop-saying-there-are-no-good-men-if-you-want-good-man
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/politics/a19046540/how-to-stop-toxic-masculinity-raise-boys-to-embrace-femininity/
https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2017/08/why-men-are-the-new-college-minority/536103/
https://www.tolerance.org/magazine/toxic-masculinity-is-bad-for-everyone-why-teachers-must-disrupt-gender-norms-every-day
http://behaviorismandmentalhealth.com/2016/10/27/adhd-a-destructive-psychiatric-hoax/
https://www.webmd.com/add-adhd/childhood-adhd/news/20040915/study-confirms-adhd-is-more-common-in-boys
https://www.cchrint.org/2015/12/09/how-adhd-became-a-multi-billion-dollar-industry/
https://www.wnd.com/2003/12/22161/
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/army-lowers-standards-female-infantrymen/
https://www.njtvonline.org/news/uncategori..
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