DANGER: MASS CBDC ROLLOUT! - Nearly Every Government Is Coming For YOUR Money!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive rollout of CBDCs worldwide as nearly every government is conspiring to control your money and force you into a centrally planned technocratic hellscape.

The European Union is unrolling their agenda at rocket speed as Christine Lagarde admits that Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are there to control people, from what they spend to their very actions on a day to day basis. The United Kingdom which has already acknowledged their digital Pound will be used to stop people from using electricity and paying credits to those who comply is now saying there's no reason to own cash. Australia is banning people from taking out cash from ATMs in many places and Russia is working with China, India and other BRICS countries to completely take out the dollar with a CBDC system.

This will affect every single living person on Earth that does not prepare ahead of time for this imminent agenda.

People must decentralize, remove themselves from the control of the banks and get away from areas that will be used as "15 Minute Cities" for the sake of their freedoms and their very humanity itself.

In this video, we go over some of the history as the Great Reset pushes forward into a new digital reserve system worldwide.





