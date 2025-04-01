Yah's Misfits 1-4-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this portion we discuss Genesis 36-38. Also, second half we will discuss Noah’s first map of the world & the division of the lands among his 3 sons. We will discuss ancient geography & if you would like read Jubilees chapter 8. We will discuss the lost tribes & how 2 sons took land that was not theirs & therefore were cursed, Canaan & Madai. If you do not understand this map, you will not understand the Gog of Magog prophecy, as well as the 3-headed eagle empire listed in 2 Esdras, which is an expansion of Japheth!