⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, January 5, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (5 January 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, artillery attacks launched by Russian forces at the manpower concentration areas from 14th and 95th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have resulted in the elimination of up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles near Kucherovka, Peschanoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 In Krasniy Liman direction, artillery attacks have resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Grigorovka and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured personnel carriers, and 3 pickups.





💥 In Donetsk direction, within the successful offensive operations, Russian forces have neutralised the units from 110th Mechanised Infantry and 79th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU.





◽️ Up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armoured combat vehicles, and 5 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, complex shelling at enemy units near Prechistovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of over 40 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 2 pickups.





💥 Operational and Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 57 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 87 areas.





◽️ 2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Gulyay Pole (Zaporozhye region), and Krasniy Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Concentrated attack has resulted in the elimination of over 55 extremists from the so-called 'Battalion named after Sheikh Mansur', as well as 6 armoured and motor vehicles.





💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 1 fighting vehicle for Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), and 2 launching ramps for Olkha MLRS have been destroyed near Vodyanoye and Ocheretino (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 2S1 Gvozdika and 2 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers have been destroyed near Gulyay Pole, Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region), and Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 3 D-20 and 2 D-30 howitzers have been destroyed at their firing positions near Belogorovka, Pervomayskoye, and Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), Ingulets and Novobereslava (Kherson region).





◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system has been destroyed near Matrosovka (Nikolayev region).





◽️ Moreover, 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar has been destroyed near Novosyolovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-24 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Pobeda (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ In addition, 21 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Zmiyevka, Kremennaya, Zolotaryovka, Krivosheyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Nikolayevka, Volnovakha, Yevgenovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Knyaze-Grigorovka, Velikaya Lepetikha (Kherson region), and Melitopol (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 5 U.S.-manufactured rockets launched by HIMARS MLRS, and four U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radiation missiles have been intercepted near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Gavrilovka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 359 airplanes and 199 helicopters, 2,834 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 air defence missile systems, 7,422 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 971 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,781 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,937 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.