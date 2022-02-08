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Ambassador Bridge Update "Need Reinforcements" February 8, 2022 #irnieracingNews
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130 views • February 08, 2022
Marcel Irnie


UPDATE from Ambassador Bridge, Ontario Canada.
The police is preparing a forcefull action because the bridge is very important economically for Canada and USA, we need everyone available to go there and reinforce it in order to hold the line! Now is the time to shine. Also people from the USA need to go there to support the Canadians. This is what the Truckers say. The moment is now.
#ambassadorbridge #irnieracingnews #freedomconvoy

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