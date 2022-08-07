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THE UKRAINE HOAX - Shady Origins of America’s Ukraine Problem - How Two Nations Meddled in Each Other’s ELECTIONS, at the Cost of 130 Lives- Documentary - 080722
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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215 views • August 07, 2022

The Ukraine Hoax is a documentary detailing the shady origins of America’s Ukraine problem and how the two nations meddled in each other’s elections, at the cost of 130 lives. After three years of failed investigations into Trump campaign connections to the Kremlin, the documentary ties impeachment to the Russia hoax and introduces important new participants – shady diplomats, corrupt politicians, treacherous snipers, and a billionaire in the background. It’s a tale only Michael Caputo could tell: a former aide to President Donald Trump whose close ties to the former Soviet Union put him in the crosshairs of federal investigators.


https://rumble.com/v1e6fr9-the-ukraine-hoax.html

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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