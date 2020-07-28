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Is There Something Wrong With President Trump? Frontotemporal Dementia? Look At His Walk & Posture!!
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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359 views • July 28, 2020
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Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
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https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/frontotemporal-dementia/symptoms-causes/syc-20354737
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1288168791290126336
https://twitter.com/realTuckFrumper/status/1288182771245031424
https://twitter.com/SunshineMilonga/status/1286159361505624064/photo/1
https://twitter.com/TomJChicago/status/1288062351535681536
https://twitter.com/MysterySolvent/status/1285365905879334913
https://twitter.com/KathyKatkins223/status/1287947271456391170/photo/1
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