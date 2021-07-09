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Deagel Report - Depopulation Plans and Research - Shocking find!
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622 views • July 09, 2021
Pick the country you want to see from this list! Check the 2017 numbers compared to 2025 Huge forecast drops in US, UK and Europe. No drop in numbers in China, Russia and India. https://archive.is/Zrfc4
This is the French website research. Here is the first one I uploaded https://www.brighteon.com/8c9f5da6-e942-40d4-864e-712b8c379078
https://astediscovery.com/COVID/DEPOPULATION.htm
Scary stuff, true or false?
This is the French website research. Here is the first one I uploaded https://www.brighteon.com/8c9f5da6-e942-40d4-864e-712b8c379078
https://astediscovery.com/COVID/DEPOPULATION.htm
Scary stuff, true or false?
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