My Experience With Taking Turpentine Daily For 42 Days!
Sun Fruit Dan
Published a month ago

My Experience With Taking Turpentine Daily For 42 Days!


Many years ago I started taking Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) for the second time ever and I ended up taking it daily for 42 days in a row.


In this video "My Experience With Taking Turpentine Daily For 42 Days!” I share with you fully this experience with Turpentine, I also talk about why I took it for so long, how I got scared off of using turpentine for two years after taking my first dose, and much more.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above but in much more detail, make sure to watch this video NOW!


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
