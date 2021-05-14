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A Wise Woman understands the nature of men
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80 views • May 14, 2021
This woman Shahrazad Ali understands the nature of men and relationships. We as a people embraced the monogamous ONLY relationship style given to us (blacks) AND IT DOES NOT WORK.
What true Biblical marriage is and we at TTGM believe it is understood by her.
https://truthgospel.org/ttgm-media/sharing-truth/view5/
What true Biblical marriage is and we at TTGM believe it is understood by her.
https://truthgospel.org/ttgm-media/sharing-truth/view5/
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