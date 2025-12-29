A Perfect Love Story (God's love)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The only perfect love comes from above. Jesus is the groom, the church is the bride, very soon, Father God will tell His Son to go and bring His church home. This very special event is about to take place. The question is, are you ready for this event. Don't be left behind. 1 Thessalonians 4:17