Why we need to Make America Healthy Again!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
51 views • 8 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)


Robert Kennedy, Jr: We spend more on health care than any country on Earth, twice what they pay in Europe. And yet we have the worst health outcomes of any nation in the world. Nobody has a chronic disease burden like we have. And during the COVID epidemic, we have the highest body count of any country in the world, and CDC says that's because we are the sickest people on Earth, we have the highest chronic disease rate on earth, and the average American who died from COVID had 3.8 chronic diseases. These were people who had immune system collapse, who had mitochondrial dysfunction. And no other country has anything like this. Two thirds of American adults and children suffer from chronic health issues. 50 years ago, that number was less than 1%. Oh, we've gone from 1% to 66%. Half of Americans have PreDiabetes or Type Two Diabetes. When my uncle was President, I was a boy, juvenile diabetes was effectively non existent. A typical pediatrician would see one case of diabetes during his entire career, a 40 or 50 year career. Today, one out of every three kids who walks through his office door is diabetic or pre diabetic.


08/23/2024 - Full speach by Robert Kennedy Jr: (start at 41 minutes) https://rumble.com/v5c1j2l-kennedy-to-address-the-nation.html

Keywords
healthrobert kennedy jrelection 2024rfk rjmake america healthy again
