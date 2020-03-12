Sing along karaoke-style with this song from the 1940s.



SWEET IS THE WORD lyrics:



Sweet you in the moonlight

sweet is the word for you

for all that you have done for me

the one for me is you

sweet you in the starlight

sweet is the word for you

but all the stars that glow above

seem to know of my love for you

because of you the wind is wine tonight

my heart sings with ev'ry beat

are you a dream here in the moonlight,

sweet is the word for you

and yet you seem divine tonight,

you're mine tonight

my sweet