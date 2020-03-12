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Sweet Is The Word
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2 views • March 12, 2020
Sing along karaoke-style with this song from the 1940s.
SWEET IS THE WORD lyrics:
Sweet you in the moonlight
sweet is the word for you
for all that you have done for me
the one for me is you
sweet you in the starlight
sweet is the word for you
but all the stars that glow above
seem to know of my love for you
because of you the wind is wine tonight
my heart sings with ev'ry beat
are you a dream here in the moonlight,
sweet is the word for you
and yet you seem divine tonight,
you're mine tonight
my sweet
SWEET IS THE WORD lyrics:
Sweet you in the moonlight
sweet is the word for you
for all that you have done for me
the one for me is you
sweet you in the starlight
sweet is the word for you
but all the stars that glow above
seem to know of my love for you
because of you the wind is wine tonight
my heart sings with ev'ry beat
are you a dream here in the moonlight,
sweet is the word for you
and yet you seem divine tonight,
you're mine tonight
my sweet
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