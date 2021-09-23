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Extreme Weather & Catastrophic Events All Over The World From The Two Preachers - 9/20/2021
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284 views • September 23, 2021
This video is a compilation of video clips compiled by The Two Preachers of events from various countries all over the world which shows that things are not normal in the times that we are living. In some clips you will see strange and unusual signs, perhaps signs from Heaven or signs from God.... you can determine for yourself.
The video was posted by The Two Preachers on 9/20/2021 and covers events for the previous weeks of September. Each video clip shows information of where and when the event was occurring. Events such as what are shown in this video have been going on and have been documented by The Two Preachers and others for at least the past few years or more so this video is simply showing a continuation of the ever increasing events taking place all over the world that are only getting worse.
Biblical prophecy is being fulfilled now at an ever increasing pace but you wouldn't really know it by watching the main stream media, so keep coming back here and to other Brighteon channels and to other sources of information where truth can be found because the truth is out there, you just have to look for it.
To watch The Two Preachers previous videos go to their YouTube channel at the link below. You can also visit The Two Preachers website using their link below as well.
The Two Preachers YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheTwoPreachers/videos
The Two Preachers website - https://www.thetwopreachers.com
The video was posted by The Two Preachers on 9/20/2021 and covers events for the previous weeks of September. Each video clip shows information of where and when the event was occurring. Events such as what are shown in this video have been going on and have been documented by The Two Preachers and others for at least the past few years or more so this video is simply showing a continuation of the ever increasing events taking place all over the world that are only getting worse.
Biblical prophecy is being fulfilled now at an ever increasing pace but you wouldn't really know it by watching the main stream media, so keep coming back here and to other Brighteon channels and to other sources of information where truth can be found because the truth is out there, you just have to look for it.
To watch The Two Preachers previous videos go to their YouTube channel at the link below. You can also visit The Two Preachers website using their link below as well.
The Two Preachers YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheTwoPreachers/videos
The Two Preachers website - https://www.thetwopreachers.com
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