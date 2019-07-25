© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Robert Mueller Testimony To Congress With Exclusive Analysis - War Room Full Show
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • July 25, 2019
It's Mueller time! Robert Mueller testifies in front of Congress about his report and Russian Collusion. The problem is, he didn't seem to know much and only cooperated when Democrats asked questions. Owen Shroyer breaks it down in real with time with analysis you won't find anywhere else. It's never been more clear, Mueller and Democrats are engaged in an open coup against President Trump.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.