Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bodies of the Martyrs in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after a Harsh Night as a result of Israeli Brutal Raids lasting Hours
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Footage shows the bodies of the martyrs in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after a harsh night as a result of Israeli brutal raids that lasted for hours.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi says the Israeli regime’s killing of innocent Palestinian women and children will spell the end of the occupying entity (Israel).


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

