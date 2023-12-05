Bodies of the Martyrs in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after a Harsh Night as a result of Israeli Brutal Raids lasting Hours

Footage shows the bodies of the martyrs in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza after a harsh night as a result of Israeli brutal raids that lasted for hours.
Adding:
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi says the Israeli regime’s killing of innocent Palestinian women and children will spell the end of the occupying entity (Israel).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.