Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week July 15 - 21, 2024

▪️Last week, Russian forces continued to strike enemy facilities in the rear areas of Kyiv-controlled territory. In Odesa region, a drone park and several closed hangars were hit as a result of Iskander system strike on the Hydroport airfield.

▪️In addition, an ammunition depot was destroyed as a result of several Geran drone strikes near the village of Lypchanivka in Kharkiv region. A few days later, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on an echelon at the Barvinkove railway station, temporarily obstructing rail traffic.

▪️Systematic work to destroy radars in frontline areas also continues. Another radar was hit by a Kh-35 missile near Tarasivka in Dnipro region.

▪️At the same time, strikes on enemy power facilities continue unabated. In Chernihiv and Sumy regions, drones attacked high-voltage substations, which caused problems with power supply.

▪️The AFU, in turn, dropped some munitions from a drone on one of the shops of a local factory. As a result of the fire, the enterprise was severely damaged.

▪️For the first time in a long time, the AFU again carried out a combined attack on targets in Crimea. More than 30 drones and a dozen uncrewed boats were destroyed without reaching their targets.

▪️The next day, the AFU fired several ATACMS missiles toward Luhansk. Three missiles were shot down on approach to the city and fell in a field without causing significant damage.

▪️In addition, the AFU once again attempted to hit aircraft on the territory of the Millerovo airfield in Rostov region. Over three dozen drones were shot down on approach, four more hit an administrative building and two warehouses. There were no losses of personnel or aircraft.

