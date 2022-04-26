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MSNBC Bitter about Twitter as they've lost control
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
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41 views • April 26, 2022
Check out the normies’ beloved MSNBC accidentally red pilling boatloads of their sheep 😂

MSNBC just said the quiet part out loud. They just admitted that with control of a large social media platform, you can censor and dilute the message of opposing political candidates and their followers to maximize your political reach and deafen the opposition. Saying it can alter elections and you wouldn’t find out about it until long after the race is over. Notice how they fail to mention this is exactly what happened with the the Hunter Biden Laptop story that labeled “Russian disinformation”…

Notice how the liberal media complex refused to recognize this reality, conveniently, until the day Elon finalized the deal. NOW they are enraged about it since this power no longer lies in their hands. They were completely okay with this power so long as they had it.

As I stated before, the enemy is sloppy when under duress. Apply pressure and they are prone to mistakes. As you can see, Elon taking Twitter is a lot of pressure on them, and in their impulsive, emotionally charged responses such as this one, they will slip up and spill some beans they weren’t supposed to spill.

It also confirms all these left-wing media types are actual fascists, by definition. They support the State controlling private enterprise, so long as they are the ones who get to do the discriminating, shaming, intimidating and censoring. They don’t even know they are fascist because they don’t know the definition of the word, but I digress.

Also, keep in mind the very idea that elections can be altered by media and big tech, was considered a conspiracy theory until today. Now that they don’t have the power to do it, it’s now the “greatest threat to our Democracy”.

Anyways, you all said you wanted normies to wake up? This clip right here just made a bunch of them have an internal conversation with themselves, and it’s the main left-wing normie channel so it has maximum impact.

YUGE amounts of winning.

-Clandestine
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msnbcred pill from far leftbitter about twitter
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