Melbourne Freedom Rally 09 November 2024 - Victoria Market
Lightpath
Lightpath
23 followers
21 views • 5 months ago

Part 2 of two videos, this one covering the speeches at Queen Victoria Market. The feeling was very upbeat because of the great result in the US election. We made it very clear that the Trump victory was going to be good for Australia, and for the world, and our corrupt government has good reason for being scared, because of all their crimes against humanity. 

Keywords
freedomrallycrimes against humanitymelbourneus electionspeechestrump victoryqueen victoria market
