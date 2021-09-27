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Samuel Adams: The "Father of the American Revolution"
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81 views • September 27, 2021
Born Sept. 27, 1722 - some “experts” would have you believe his political career “peaked” in 1776, and mostly ended there. But more important were his ideas, which not only helped influence an entire generation to resist the empire, but can live on today as well - and help drive resistance to another.
Path to Liberty: September 27, 2021
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Path to Liberty: September 27, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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