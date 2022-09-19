NEW ORLEANS NOW AMERICA'S MURDER CAPITAL

Reality is inescapable. So many today are being manipulated into embracing fantasy which distracts from the implementation of effective solutions to the issues that plague our society. The only way violence can proliferate exponentially in a country as advanced as ours, is if it isn't a priority to stop it. But the spoon fed fantasy is like a drug offering a temporary high before the inevitable crash. It is true that only the truth can set you free, that being said, only the truth can keep you safe. All you need to do is acknowledge it. The power is in your hands. These are our communities, our cities, our states, our country. Stop hiding in the closet hoping the monsters will overlook your helplessness. Wake up from the dream and join your strength to mine so that we can push back this tide of evil, or at the very least, stay in your closet and out of my way.





https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-orleans-murder-capital-crime





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/NEW-ORLEANS-NOW-AMERICAS-MURDER-CAPITAL-e1o2b9o