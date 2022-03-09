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Science Falsely So Called - Dr. Thomas Cowan Exposes Medical Fallacy - Live Webinar Q+A - 72777
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24 views • March 09, 2022
Q+A Topics included:
- Explains why adding toxic stuffs to an alleged "virus" culture and then blending it in a blender and then calling THAT procedure "Isolated", is not just unscientific but STUPID - yet this is precisely what so-called "scientists/virologists" do and then CLAIM that they found a "virus" - I kid you not --- this is literally a tactic used to GASLIGHT large groups of people.
- Demonstrates using LOGIC how mainstream "Medical Journals" are just plain dishonest and intentionally deceptive.
- Shows the absurdity of theories like the "sodium/potassium pump" and "nerve synapse's"
- Blood pressure measurements and medications (good info here)
- Dealing with hair loss
- Interstitial cystitis
- Is there such a thing as good and bad cholesterol?
- Can animals know if you’re sick?
- Recommendations for someone who wants to become a doctor
And as Dr Cowan does so well, he has an extraordinary way of explaining something so that anyone can easily comprehend it.
Mike Stone's list for further research:
https://viroliegy.com/2022/02/05/who-you-gonna-call
Dr. Thomas Cowan playlist:
https://odysee.com/$/list/4a88b9a986ee4ab965f1fdede7e21b00b6699284
Dr. Thomas Cowan:
https://drtomcowan.com
https://www.drcowansgarden.com
https://www.westonaprice.org
https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DrTomCowan
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrTomCowan
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/featured
https://t.me/DrTomCowanChannel
https://t.me/DrTomCowan
https://gab.com/DrtomCowan
https://covid-19-myths.com
https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan
72777, covid myths, cowan, medical fallacy
- Explains why adding toxic stuffs to an alleged "virus" culture and then blending it in a blender and then calling THAT procedure "Isolated", is not just unscientific but STUPID - yet this is precisely what so-called "scientists/virologists" do and then CLAIM that they found a "virus" - I kid you not --- this is literally a tactic used to GASLIGHT large groups of people.
- Demonstrates using LOGIC how mainstream "Medical Journals" are just plain dishonest and intentionally deceptive.
- Shows the absurdity of theories like the "sodium/potassium pump" and "nerve synapse's"
- Blood pressure measurements and medications (good info here)
- Dealing with hair loss
- Interstitial cystitis
- Is there such a thing as good and bad cholesterol?
- Can animals know if you’re sick?
- Recommendations for someone who wants to become a doctor
And as Dr Cowan does so well, he has an extraordinary way of explaining something so that anyone can easily comprehend it.
Mike Stone's list for further research:
https://viroliegy.com/2022/02/05/who-you-gonna-call
Dr. Thomas Cowan playlist:
https://odysee.com/$/list/4a88b9a986ee4ab965f1fdede7e21b00b6699284
Dr. Thomas Cowan:
https://drtomcowan.com
https://www.drcowansgarden.com
https://www.westonaprice.org
https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DrTomCowan
https://brandnewtube.com/@DrTomCowan
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/featured
https://t.me/DrTomCowanChannel
https://t.me/DrTomCowan
https://gab.com/DrtomCowan
https://covid-19-myths.com
https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan
72777, covid myths, cowan, medical fallacy
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