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Science Falsely So Called - Dr. Thomas Cowan Exposes Medical Fallacy - Live Webinar Q+A - 72777
AgentOfChange
AgentOfChange
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24 views • March 09, 2022
Q+A Topics included:
- Explains why adding toxic stuffs to an alleged "virus" culture and then blending it in a blender and then calling THAT procedure "Isolated", is not just unscientific but STUPID - yet this is precisely what so-called "scientists/virologists" do and then CLAIM that they found a "virus" - I kid you not --- this is literally a tactic used to GASLIGHT large groups of people.
- Demonstrates using LOGIC how mainstream "Medical Journals" are just plain dishonest and intentionally deceptive.
- Shows the absurdity of theories like the "sodium/potassium pump" and "nerve synapse's"
- Blood pressure measurements and medications (good info here)
- Dealing with hair loss
- Interstitial cystitis
- Is there such a thing as good and bad cholesterol?
- Can animals know if you’re sick?
- Recommendations for someone who wants to become a doctor

And as Dr Cowan does so well, he has an extraordinary way of explaining something so that anyone can easily comprehend it.

Mike Stone's list for further research:
https://viroliegy.com/2022/02/05/who-you-gonna-call

Dr. Thomas Cowan playlist:
https://odysee.com/$/list/4a88b9a986ee4ab965f1fdede7e21b00b6699284

Dr. Thomas Cowan:
https://drtomcowan.com

https://www.drcowansgarden.com

https://www.westonaprice.org

https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DrTomCowan

https://brandnewtube.com/@DrTomCowan

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzxdc2o0Q_XZIPwo07XCrNg/featured

https://t.me/DrTomCowanChannel

https://t.me/DrTomCowan

https://gab.com/DrtomCowan

https://covid-19-myths.com

https://www.subscribestar.com/dr-tom-cowan

72777, covid myths, cowan, medical fallacy
Keywords
cowancovid mythsmedical fallacy72777
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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