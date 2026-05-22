Real-Time AI Voice Demo — Practical AI for Tradesmen & Independent Professionals

AI voice is real, it's here, and it's accessible to anyone willing to learn. In this video I demo real-time AI voice technology and explain how tradesmen, coaches, and independent service professionals can start using it to run smarter, faster businesses — without giving up control.

This is about putting powerful tools in the hands of independent workers, not just corporations.

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