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ELIZABETH 2 GO RIPPLE EFFECT
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1645 views • March 21, 2021
During her 1953 fraudulent Coronation Ceremony, Mrs. Elizabeth Battenberg took The Oath, where she promised and SWORE on The Holy Bible to maintain The Laws of God to the UTMOST OF HER POWER. She signed The Oath: a LAWFULLY BINDING contract with the British people. She also swore to maintain the true profession of The Gospel.
God’s Law strictly forbids man from legislating. Deuteronomy 4:2 - Ye shall not ADD unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish [ought] from it, that ye may keep the Commandments of the “I AM” your God which I COMMAND you.
The moment she signed her first piece of legislation, giving royal-assent to it, she broke her oath and abdicated The Throne, with immediate effect.
This means she has NO LAWFUL authority to bring charges against the British People or take anyone to court for victimless, fraudulently legislated offences. This means BRITS can challenge her sovereignty, her jurisdiction and fraudulent legislation with THE CHALLENGE DOCUMENT. See testimonials of those who have used it at https://jforjustice.net/testimonials.html.
“The Lawful Challenge - REGINA/THE QUEEN V JAH – “Lawful Argument Against Jurisdiction and Sovereignty” of Elizabeth 2” – https://JAHTruth.net/britmon.
The United Kingdom represents the seat of power for the United Kingdom of Israel that migrated to the Isles Afar Off – https://JAHTruth.net/britca.
The word BRIT-ISH is Hebrew. BRIT means the “COVENANT” and ISH means exactly the same in Hebrew as it does in English - that is - “the people of...” Therefore the BRIT-ISH are “the People of The Covenant” or “the People Israel of The Covenant.”
A COVENANT is a solemnly binding CONTRACT. The Holy Bible is made up of The Old Covenant (Song of Moses) and The New Covenant (Song of The Lamb), which, when combined, form the words of the prophesied New Song – https://JAHTruth.net/nsong.
Elizabeth also was NEVER LAWFULLY crowned on Jacob’s Pillar Stone, The Coronation Stone, The Stone of Destiny, The British Throne as all other monarchs were before her – https://JAHTruth.net/stone.
Elizabeth 2 is the personification of a profane wicked monarch, just like her dad, as described in the Book of Ezekiel 21:24-27, whose time has come. King of kings’ Bible – https://JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/Bible.
J for Justice features THE CHALLENGE DOCUMENT and exhibits of her Coronation Oath and The Bible she swore on. JforJustice.net – https://jforjustice.net.
For more information:
JforJustice: Elizabeth 2 Go Ripple Effect - https://jforjustice.net/e2go.html
JforJustice.net: THE CHALLENGE DOCUMENT - https://jforjustice.net/Challenge
(JforJustice.info)
CHRISTS.NET - https://christs.net
The disciples were Nazrim ha-Brit - “The Covenanters” or Followers of “The Way” – https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
God’s Law strictly forbids man from legislating. Deuteronomy 4:2 - Ye shall not ADD unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish [ought] from it, that ye may keep the Commandments of the “I AM” your God which I COMMAND you.
The moment she signed her first piece of legislation, giving royal-assent to it, she broke her oath and abdicated The Throne, with immediate effect.
This means she has NO LAWFUL authority to bring charges against the British People or take anyone to court for victimless, fraudulently legislated offences. This means BRITS can challenge her sovereignty, her jurisdiction and fraudulent legislation with THE CHALLENGE DOCUMENT. See testimonials of those who have used it at https://jforjustice.net/testimonials.html.
“The Lawful Challenge - REGINA/THE QUEEN V JAH – “Lawful Argument Against Jurisdiction and Sovereignty” of Elizabeth 2” – https://JAHTruth.net/britmon.
The United Kingdom represents the seat of power for the United Kingdom of Israel that migrated to the Isles Afar Off – https://JAHTruth.net/britca.
The word BRIT-ISH is Hebrew. BRIT means the “COVENANT” and ISH means exactly the same in Hebrew as it does in English - that is - “the people of...” Therefore the BRIT-ISH are “the People of The Covenant” or “the People Israel of The Covenant.”
A COVENANT is a solemnly binding CONTRACT. The Holy Bible is made up of The Old Covenant (Song of Moses) and The New Covenant (Song of The Lamb), which, when combined, form the words of the prophesied New Song – https://JAHTruth.net/nsong.
Elizabeth also was NEVER LAWFULLY crowned on Jacob’s Pillar Stone, The Coronation Stone, The Stone of Destiny, The British Throne as all other monarchs were before her – https://JAHTruth.net/stone.
Elizabeth 2 is the personification of a profane wicked monarch, just like her dad, as described in the Book of Ezekiel 21:24-27, whose time has come. King of kings’ Bible – https://JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/Bible.
J for Justice features THE CHALLENGE DOCUMENT and exhibits of her Coronation Oath and The Bible she swore on. JforJustice.net – https://jforjustice.net.
For more information:
JforJustice: Elizabeth 2 Go Ripple Effect - https://jforjustice.net/e2go.html
JforJustice.net: THE CHALLENGE DOCUMENT - https://jforjustice.net/Challenge
(JforJustice.info)
CHRISTS.NET - https://christs.net
The disciples were Nazrim ha-Brit - “The Covenanters” or Followers of “The Way” – https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
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