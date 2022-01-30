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Church Denominations are Evil
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32 views • January 30, 2022
Jesus prayed that those who are his followers may have unity. The word "denomination" means "division". If we are trying to follow Jesus why would we create "divisions"?
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Words of Jesus Expose and Predict the Apostasy of Religious Leaders": https://bit.ly/3qCikDm
For inquiries please email [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Words of Jesus Expose and Predict the Apostasy of Religious Leaders": https://bit.ly/3qCikDm
For inquiries please email [email protected]
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