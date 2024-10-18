BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Update re: Currency [a slow] Disclosure
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
18 followers
71 views • 6 months ago

It is extremely important that the lower ranking employees of The Corporate service providing "government" also be included when important NOTICEs are given to the top officials. These NOTICEs must be presented-delivered in person, so there is a physical exchange face-to-face. It has come to my understanding that the rank & file workers who actually do the real work are purposely left 'out of the loop' so they will continually be fooled & propagandized by their bosses. These rank & file are then the fall guys for the top fat cats who have "left the scene" of the crime. For those who study history, this is always the way "it goes down." So, what I Am stating here should not be news.

re: interim US Note http://annavonreitz.com/goldstandard.pdf ..to be issued as Prepaid Credit Notes with no interest[rent] charged, instead of [dead]Debt Notes as in the case with the [private] Federal Reserve Note.

"He who pays you, orders you." -SERCO (A British payment system) has been paying the military. That makes said mercenaries!

http://annavonreitz.com/landlaw.pdf

https://annavonreitz.com/lawofpeace1.pdf - 232 pg. 1979 Army document


The Higher-ups go out of THEIR way to not get served a NOTICE. This way THEY think THEY can get away with THEIR crimes & 'Kick-the-Can further down-the-Road!


Clif High recently discussed "The coming melee." Where an "army war" or fight ends up where each man has to defend for himself... This is what happened at Custer's Last Stand - Little Bighorn. https://substack.com/@clifhigh?utm_content=embedded-post

Keywords
flagslavelawunited statesarmycorporationcreditnationalunioncitizenpledgeresidentdebitnon-resident
