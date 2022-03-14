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X22 Report A 03. 14. 22.
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200 views • March 14, 2022
Ep. 2725a - The Fed Is Now In The Crosshairs, There Is No Escaping Economic Tyranny
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The [CB] cannot control the narrative. The Biden administration is panicking, the economy is falling apart and the blame is now on him. The people are waking up and now the crosshairs are on the Fed. The people are watching the Fed very carefully.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here--> http://ketowithx22.com
Try it today for 51% OFF ^^^ 😄
The [CB] cannot control the narrative. The Biden administration is panicking, the economy is falling apart and the blame is now on him. The people are waking up and now the crosshairs are on the Fed. The people are watching the Fed very carefully.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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