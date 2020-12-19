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IWs Banning More Serious Than Admitted
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107 views • December 19, 2020
IWs Banning More Serious Than Admitted
Transition
https://youtu.be/3uLskHpdhdI
Desantis
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavi...
Jason Goodman 25" mark on Banning
https://youtu.be/GFGyLRe0E1Q
CREDITS ,,https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEo9S5mMQ7z4n7ZiuUoBFRw
QUOTE ,, How can people trust the harvest, unless they see it sown? Mary Renault
Transition
https://youtu.be/3uLskHpdhdI
Desantis
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/coronavi...
Jason Goodman 25" mark on Banning
https://youtu.be/GFGyLRe0E1Q
CREDITS ,,https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEo9S5mMQ7z4n7ZiuUoBFRw
QUOTE ,, How can people trust the harvest, unless they see it sown? Mary Renault
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