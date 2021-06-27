DIRECTED ENERGY TORTURE STREAM OF ELF WAVES TARGETING HEART RAPID VIBRATION EACH NIGHT

Torture stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves targeting cerebral cortex manipulation of sensory neural pathways targeting internal organs and autonomous systems of my anatomy causing heart to vibrate rapidly not a normal flutter while heart is still beating it is vibrating extremely rapidly heart is slowly failing slow kills soft kill silent assassination the amplified neurons



I tried to reach Cuba but my credit cards have been stolen a common tactic to stop my travels or to slow down my travels until they can manipulate those travels to those countries



Now I cannot get into Cuba because my Spanish credit card has been taken I had a credit card for the American Chase Bank account visa and credit card for Spanish account Caixa bank and they have both take it out of the bag in my hotel room.



This is a Technique called gaslighting. Gaslighting is used to discredit victims of their technology mind control victims and targeted individuals and also to provoke them constantly with scripted mind games to generate verifiable synaptic responses for whole brain emulation they are breaking the brain of the victim down to the synaptic level



Torture is based on the hyper game theory start torture stop torture start torture stop torture start torture stop torture in cycles as soon as I scream out they start to slow down my heart back to a normal rhythm only to begin again later the same day or night my ears and my other internal organs they’re targeting my internal organs heart