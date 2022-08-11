Bank of China Claims That Some User Accounts Were Frozen Because of Phone Fraud

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08/09/2022 Bank of China: There were too many phone frauds. We will freeze chronically inactive bank accounts and most active accounts, responding to the failure of withdrawals by some users, on August 9