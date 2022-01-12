Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Probiotics: Yes, No, Maybe (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.14.15)

The show's title is: Probiotics. Yes, No, Maybe.

With the advent of anti-biotics, the practice of killing living bacteria for health became stylish. Now, that practice has produced disability and death. We re now in the era of the pro-biotic or pro life era.

Dr Daniels talks about probiotics. What do they do, who needs them and what type to take. Tune in. Think Happens.

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