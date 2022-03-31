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Covid Vaccines Doing Great Harm | Beyond the Cover
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51 views • March 31, 2022
The Covid vaccines were supposed to protect those who got inoculated, but that is not what’s happening. In fact, instead of the pandemic of the unvaccinated that we were warned about, many of the sick and dying had gotten vaccinated. In this episode of “Beyond the Cover,” host Gary Benoit interviews Rebecca Terrell about her article “The Jab Jinx” that was published in The New American magazine’s April 11, 2022 “Covid Special Report.” Terrell, who is a senior editor of The New American, discusses the mounting evidence showing that the adverse effects of the vaccines are doing far more harm than good.
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To order the “Covid Special Report,” visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3807/
To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/
To order the “Covid Special Report,” visit https://shopjbs.org/product/tna3807/
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