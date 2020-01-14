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(3/3) Food Production Unreliable As Seasons Are Now Inconsistent
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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55 views • January 14, 2020
David DuByne presents at Alternative View May 2019 in the UK describing what a 400 Grand Solar Minimum cycle is and how it has effected societies n the past. Based on the past we can get a close in time line for changes you would expect to see if the information presented is correct. You decide for yourself. (Part 2 of 3)

AlternativeView.co.uk

•Magnetic Polar Wander
•SWARM stops publishing data on how fast Earth’s magnetic poles are moving
•Cloud cells on our planet are moving and colliding in new areas
•Food production becoming unreliable as seasons are now inconsistent
•Where moisture will shift as Inter Tropical Convergence Zone moves
•2019 biggest floods ever recorded in American history
•Middle East receiving new rain patterns
•If food growing areas go off line in China they find new grow areas, North Africa
•Posturing for North Africa as New Grow Zones Emerge
•Gravitational Vortex Power
•All spectrum LED grow light (Brad Buttrick Hidden Harvest)

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#2020forecast #jetstreams #solarcycle #crops #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution

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Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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