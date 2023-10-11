SSP: Dark Agendas - Who/What controls the Illuminati and our Nations!

Audio Remastered for clarity: Pray before watching - This is the Dark Agenda - the war between good and evil...

Who controls the bad SEED Jews and other Illuminati bloodlines!

Credit to: Saint Olga 69: https://www.youtube.com/@SaintOlga69/videos

Disclaimer - this is 85% accurate... New Age lens.... They leave out Jesus Christ...// otherwise very revealing on the War in Heaven. Yahweh is Lucifer - they say it is a Fish god... etc... use discernemt



