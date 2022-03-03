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White people founded and built America, it would not exist without them. The same goes for Canada and Europe.
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102 views • March 03, 2022
White people founded and built America, it would not exist without them. The same goes for Canada and Europe.
Now it is White people who are being attacked and replaced in their own nations.
If this was happening to any other group of people it would be declared a genocide by the United Nations.
Now it is White people who are being attacked and replaced in their own nations.
If this was happening to any other group of people it would be declared a genocide by the United Nations.
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