© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report B 04. 06. 22.
Follow
1
Share
Report
271 views • April 06, 2022
Ep. 2744b - Panic In DC, Comms, Trump Never Telegraphs His Moves, Moves And Countermoves
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
Panic in DC, the [DS] players are using covid comms to communicate. They don't know what is next, Trump never telegraphs his moves. The [DS] is now exposed and everything they tried to Trump is now happening to Biden. Moves and Countermoves.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 50% OFF: 📲
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above
Panic in DC, the [DS] players are using covid comms to communicate. They don't know what is next, Trump never telegraphs his moves. The [DS] is now exposed and everything they tried to Trump is now happening to Biden. Moves and Countermoves.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.